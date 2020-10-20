Global  
 

'History Was Made': OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Touches Asteroid Bennu, Collects Sample

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 03:07s - Published
'History Was Made': OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Touches Asteroid Bennu, Collects Sample
Scientists say it appears the mission went flawlessly.

NASA makes history with sample of asteroid soil

After spending nearly two years circling the asteroid Bennu, NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft used its...
Upworthy - Published

NASA's OSIRIS-REx successfully collected bits of an orbiting asteroid

NASA made history on Tuesday afternoon as its OSIRIS-REx spacecraft successfully “tagged” the...
engadget - Published


Section11Cat

Rafael A. Meza RT @KVOA: HISTORY MADE: UArizona's Osiris-Rex was the first US spacecraft to descend to an asteroid and momentarily touched the surface to… 51 minutes ago

alizardx

A.Lizard RT @hackaday: OSIRIS-REx Reaches Out and Touches Asteroid Bennu After a four year trek through deep space, OSIRIS-REx made history this ev… 1 hour ago

360onHistory

360 on History They did it! @nasa made history! Meet asteroid Bennu. On October 20, 2020 NASA's @osiris_rex spacecraft touched do… https://t.co/ae7QzI6IL5 1 hour ago

hackaday

hackaday OSIRIS-REx Reaches Out and Touches Asteroid Bennu After a four year trek through deep space, OSIRIS-REx made histo… https://t.co/Ok53pGKyPN 1 hour ago

_teamsuzette

Suzette Watson ✊🏽☄️😷 RT @NHM_London: Tonight a small spacecraft is expected to make history. NASA's OSIRIS-REx will touch down on Bennu amid hopes it can bring… 2 hours ago

KVOA

KVOA News 4 Tucson HISTORY MADE: UArizona's Osiris-Rex was the first US spacecraft to descend to an asteroid and momentarily touched t… https://t.co/J8Xh2ban1V 2 hours ago


NASA Set For Historic Landing On Asteroid [Video]

NASA Set For Historic Landing On Asteroid

A spacecraft was set to try a first-of-its-kind landing on an asteroid to take a soil sample before returning to Earth in 2023. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published
OSIRIS-REx Will Collect A Dirt Sample From Asteroid Bennu Today! [Video]

OSIRIS-REx Will Collect A Dirt Sample From Asteroid Bennu Today!

OSIRIS-REx launched in 2016, the spacecraft is on a mission to get a piece of an asteroid and bring it back to Earth.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:06Published