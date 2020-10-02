Blended Learning Causes Students To Fall Behind

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 11 minutes ago

Students at risk of failing.

A teacher shortage forcing schools to switch to virtual learning.

And parents receiving threats of truancy court!

Tonight - we're seeing a clearer picture of how the coronavirus pandemic is impacting learning.

Thanks for joining us tonight i'm dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

The decatur city board of education has serious concerns about students staying on track.

Superintendent dr. michael douglas stressed that teachers are working harder than they ever have.

But there are more students falling behind in school because of blended learning.

Waay-31's bridget divers has more.

Superintendent dr. michael douglas "traditional is going really good, virtual i think is going really good, it's the hybrid blended that we've got to come up with something that's workable for parents but also for our teachers."

Dr. michael douglas says that students are struggling to keep up with their work on blended learning.

But even with the difficulties of blended learning schools can't get ride of it.

"i will tell you there's no way we can completely do away with blended because if a kid goes quarantine you have to serve that kid for those 14 days."

And with more students than usual earning failing grades the school system is already preparing for a busy summer.

Superintendent dr. michael douglas "we're anticipating probably one of the biggest summer learnings for summer schools in decatur city schools' history."

Superintendent dr. douglas said he is going to brainstorm ideas with middle and high school teachers to come up with a better way for students to learn at school and at home and not fall behind.

The decatur city board of education says any changes to how students learn during the coronavirus pandemic won't happen until the second