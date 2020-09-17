IPL 2020:'Bowlers were exceptional today,' says KXIP Skipper KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab's skipper KL Rahul said that this year Mohammad Shami has shown clarity in his bowling. "The thing this year that has been different about Shami is he has shown clarity. He has put his hand up as senior bowler. It's great to see the way Shami has been bowling," Maxwell added. Calling Maxwell a team man, Rahul said, "We know what Maxwell can do, when he comes good he gives a lot of solidity to the team. He balances out the team really well. He is great team man, therefore Maxi coming in form is a good sign and it will ease his nerves." With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches.
Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper captain Dinesh Karthik on October 10 said that his team tried to put in-form batsman of KXIP, KL Rahul, on non-striker end to put pressure on them, and that plan was executed beautifully by bowler Prasidh Krishna. "It's not easy for a spinner bowler in the death overs but the way he bowled was really good," said Karthik, praising Prasidh. Kolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 2 runs, in Abu Dhabi on October 10.
Kings XI Punjab Skipper K L Rahul on October 09 said that execution can go wrong but feel proud the way we played. "I am really proud of the way we played. Execution can go wrong, we understand that. We need to be patient with the team as individuals," said Rahul. Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
After stumbling to a five-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), Delhi Capitals' skipper Shreyas Iyer said that the loss is like a wake-up call for the team. Iyer said that the team needs to work on the fielding part and come back stronger. Shreyas Iyer said, "We had a really great start in the tournament and in between it is really important to lose as you get to learn a lot from them. I think this is like a wake-up call for us because going forward we are going to face tough situations and tougher teams. Going forward we have to come with all guns blazing." Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches. Delhi Capitals need one more win to qualify for the playoffs.
Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 11 runs against Chris Jordan's bowling. From KXIP Punjab Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal took away the game in the fourth bowl through their aggressive batting. Chris Jordan said, "The way we've played matches this season, they could've ended easily with us on winning side but unfortunately, that wasn't the case. Glad that we're getting a little bit of luck but obviously we can't rest on it but you must enjoy it like tonight's win." Over team's batting, Jordan said "It's not reckless cricket, it's been controlled shots and good running between the wickets. The impact the legend, Chris Gayle has made in the last two games is tremendous. His energy is unbelievable. If we want to take it to next level, we have to just keep doing similar things and finish off games quicker as well."
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table with just six points. "The mood in the camp is pretty down. We have come close in couple of games but today we were outplayed. So we need hope and confidence moving forward and we knew it was a crucial game today. To stay real in the competition, there is lesser chance that we get through; we are relying on other results. We have to look at our next 4 encounters and make sure that we get back in the competition," said Fleming.
Captain Eoin Morgan refused to be downcast after England ended theirinternational summer with a rare one-day series defeat at the hands of rivalsAustralia, insisting the intensity of the battle will stand his side in goodstead. With the series level at 1-1 after two close finishes, England wereprimed to close out the decider having reduced their opponents to 73 for fivechasing 303. But a pair of magnificent centuries, 106 for Alex Carey and 108for the buccaneering Glenn Maxwell, turned the tables as the tourists sealed athree-wicket success with just two balls remaining.
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer hailed batsman Shikhar Dhawan's innings and said that his performance is creating an amazing platform for batsmen and has been in a great mindset. Iyer said, "I am really happy for Shikhar Dhawan the way he is been going is clearly creating an amazing platform for us as batsmen. We should be know our roles and it's just one game. Other than that I think that other batsmen are in really good framework of mind. It is a going tournament and few matches can here and there go wrong. We need to focus on our strengths and really work on them. The way he accelerated after first few overs it's been amazing. His mindset has been great throughout."
Shikhar Dhawan's outstanding knock of 101 runs of 58 balls and Axar Patel's cameo guided Delhi Capitals to a 5-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings. On his outstanding inning, Dhawan said, "I was focusing on my process. I stayed positive and confident that I knew I had lot of experience behind me and I am going to change the numbers as well. Every time, ofcourse, I am scoring runs and at the same time I am making mistakes so I was analyzing what to do." Dhawan praised the team's performance while chasing a big target. "We knew that wicket was slow. Our plan was to encash the first 6 overs, unfortunately, we lost 2 wickets and things went a bit slow. We knew that we were chasing a big target so we have to hit boundaries. We all did a great job," Dhawan added.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) is all set to face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on October 17 at Dubai International Stadium. RR team players left their hotel. RR is on 7th place with 6 points while RCB is on 3rd with 10 points in the IPL table.
Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Rajasthan Royals (MI) on October 14 at Dubai International Stadium. DC team players left their hotel from the UAE city. DC is on 2nd place while RR is on 7th in the IPL table.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gets a much needed win against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Watson, Rayudu and CSK bowlers took charge as CSK thump SRH by 20 runs. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming on team's comeback in the tournament said, "Sam Curran's all-rounder value is very high for the team. He is very competitive and every time he sets a challenge, he makes a difference with the bat and I think we saw a glimpse today of what he can do in future. So, he is a very good addition to us." CSK jumped to 6th position in the points table after beating SRH in their second faceoff.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 13. Williamson's fifty went into vain as SRH hurtled to a 20-run defeat. SRH coach Trevor Bayliss over team's defeat said, "We have got some good young players, we are trying to get some experienced in the middle order. We have done well in the last few years scoring runs at the top in the order. It's probably more difficult battling conditions here in Dubai than back home." He further said, "Obviously, Shahbaz Nadeem coming in and played his first game and did pretty well. Sandeep Sharma is getting his confidence. Kane Williamson keeps scoring runs and is very consistent. We expect the runs going forward and hoping good score on the board." Irrespective of the loss, SRH remained on the fifth position in the points table.
David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad and KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab lock horns today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium with an eye on a win. KXIP are currently languishing at the bottom of the..