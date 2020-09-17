IPL 2020:'Bowlers were exceptional today,' says KXIP Skipper KL Rahul

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets at the Dubai International Stadium.

Punjab chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spare.

With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches.

KXIP skipper KL Rahul said, "It is important that guys who have not found form so far, it is important that they find they form.

Lot of things are falling in place.

The work put in by the team and the coaches has started to show on the fields.

Hopefully, we can built from here and learn from our mistakes.

The way our bowlers bowled today is exceptional and it has given the team a lot of confidence and we will carry the same confidence forward."