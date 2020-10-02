Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul McCartney 'finishes work on final album in trilogy' .

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Paul McCartney 'finishes work on final album in trilogy' .
Paul McCartney 'finishes work on final album in trilogy' .

You Might Like


Tweets about this

flamingpie33

Daniel Beatle 🎲 Paul McCartney 'finishes work on final album in trilogy' | https://t.co/AXFPi6mS7y https://t.co/aaNLYEl67P via @Contactmusic 46 minutes ago

secondmentions

Second Mentions RT @navi226: https://t.co/NV5Alnd1wM @Doctor_J_ @Steven__C You don't see HJHs much in the wild any more do you? https://t.co/E6sGNu9Lwt 1 hour ago

WeedonMatthew

Matthew Weedon Paul McCartney 'finishes work on final album in trilogy' https://t.co/OsEVgLx99u 2 hours ago

nickstefan

Nick Stefan Paul McCartney | Paul McCartney 'finishes work on final album in trilogy' | https://t.co/kFwvleP3x6 #musik https://t.co/Pwr9iRF5z4 4 hours ago

navi226

Ivan Moran https://t.co/NV5Alnd1wM @Doctor_J_ @Steven__C You don't see HJHs much in the wild any more do you? https://t.co/E6sGNu9Lwt 5 hours ago

BeatleBrunch

Beatle Brunch Radio According to our friend @londonbeatles Richard Porter, @PaulMcCartney expected to announce the release of… https://t.co/hpyiRCGIK0 5 hours ago

londonbeatles

Richard Porter Paul McCartney 'finishes work on final album in trilogy' - https://t.co/xuGcQ778T6 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Sir Paul McCartney drops cryptic clues about McCartney III [Video]

Sir Paul McCartney drops cryptic clues about McCartney III

Sir Paul McCartney drops cryptic clues about McCartney III

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:08Published
Noel Gallagher: I'm not a genius [Video]

Noel Gallagher: I'm not a genius

Noel Gallagher has insisted he doesn't consider himself a "genius" like Sir Paul McCartney or Bob Dylan.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:15Published
Jon Bon Jovi previewed new album to Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney [Video]

Jon Bon Jovi previewed new album to Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney

Jon Bon Jovi got the approval of two of his greatest peers - Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney - after finishing work on his new album, 2020.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published