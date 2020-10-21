Global  
 

Katherine Schwarzenegger Doesn’t Think Chris Pratt Is the Worst Hollywood Chris

Katherine Schwarzenegger Doesn’t Think Chris Pratt Is the Worst Hollywood Chris
Alexa, play "Stand By Your Man."

Katherine Schwarzenegger Defends Husband Chris Pratt After He’s Named ‘Worst Chris’ in Hollywood

She’s speaking out! Katherine Schwarzenegger defended her husband, Chris Pratt, after he was dubbed...
Chris Pratt deemed ‘worst Hollywood Chris’ by Internet; Marvel stars, wife Katherine Schwarzenegger defend him

Chris Pratt's rumored politics reportedly caused him to be deemed less favorable to Chris Hemsworth,...
Chris Pratt's Wife Calls Out 'Mean' Comparison After He's Dubbed the 'Worst Hollywood Chris'

Katherine Schwarzenegger hits back at a tabloid's Instagram post that further stirs the talk...
'Avengers' Cast Jump to Chris Pratt's Defense After Dubbed Hollywood’s "Worst Chris" | THR News [Video]

'Avengers' Cast Jump to Chris Pratt's Defense After Dubbed Hollywood’s "Worst Chris" | THR News

Is Chris Pratt "Hollywood's worst Chris?" Some Twitter users seem to think so. Now, some of the 'Avengers' have assembled to defend their fellow actor amid the social media backlash.

Chris Pratt defended by famous friends [Video]

Chris Pratt defended by famous friends

Chris Pratt defended by famous friends after being branded the "worst Hollywood Chris"

Chris Pratt's wife defends movie star from mean tweets [Video]

Chris Pratt's wife defends movie star from mean tweets

Katherine Schwarzenegger has come to the defence of her husband, Chris Pratt, after a mean tweet initiative bumped him from a list of the top 'Chrises' in Hollywood.

