Deputy Labour leader accused of ‘scum’ insult during debate

Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner has taken the government to task on its approach to the furlough scheme and local lockdown measures. Rayner is also calling on the Prime Minister to listen to the opposition benches.
Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner says Labour will be campaigning on"jobs, jobs, jobs", as she gives a speech on what would have been the firstday of the Labour Party conference - cancelled due to coronavirus.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner has attacked government failings in the coronavirus testing system at today's PMQs, opening her statement with a "note from someone called Keir" - referring to Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has been self-isolating for several days while awaiting Covid-19 test results. Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the system, claiming the UK tested more people per capita than any other European nation.
New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern has described her landslide electionvictory as an endorsement of her government’s efforts to stamp out thecoronavirus and reboot the economy. A day after winning a second term – withher Labour Party now able to govern without a coalition partner – Ms Ardernsaid she expected to form a new government within three weeks and toprioritise work on the virus response.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern delivered the biggest election victory for her center-left Labour Party in half a century on Saturday as voters rewarded her for strong leadership, particularly throughout this year. Edward Baran reports.
Shadow Minister for Schools Wes Streeting says the government's approach to local restrictions is "not working." He added that it is "unacceptable in this century" for children to go hungry as a result of inadequate financial support.
Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for the House of Commons where he will face Treasury Questions amid criticism over the government's financial support package for Covid affected regions.
Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that the Government is "ramping up our ability" to produce the next generation of Covid-19 tests that can produce results in "15 minutes".
Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons.
The chairman of Manchester Young Conservatives has slammed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, telling Euronews that the Tory leader has carried out "U-turn after U-turn, incompetent move after incompetent move".View on euronews
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:44Published
Boris Johnson has suffered a Tory backbench rebellion over the 10pm hospitality curfew, amid a growing backlash against Government coronavirus restrictions. MPs approved the Government's new three tier alert system for England without the need for a formal vote. 42 Tory MPs rebelled to retrospectively oppose the curfew, which was approved by 299 votes to 82 - majority 217.
Tory former minister Sir Edward Leigh gets into Tory colleague VirginiaCrosbie's personal space during a discussion on remote voting in the House ofCommons. Leigh said it was “absurd” that MPs packed into the lobbies to voteand suggested more pass readers be installed throughout the parliamentaryestate. He said: “When it comes to the safety of members, I agree this iscompletely absurd what we’re doing. “Here we are totally socially distanced.I’m not allowed to go just one step further to my colleague…” He then edgedtoward Tory MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Mon) who recoiled out of his way. SirEdward added: “And then we wander through this lobby and we’re all crowdedwe’re all chatting to each other. “Is it beyond the bounds of possibility thatwe could perhaps have another voting terminal in that lobby or we could havevoting terminal out there (gestures to Central Lobby) or we could have avoting terminal in Westminster Hall, or we could even have one in PortcullisHouse?”
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:53Published
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says he has the support of local Conservatives and rejects accusation of partisanship. He says leaders in Manchester were told Tier 3 may not work, and that national lockdown can't be ruled out.
Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns fought back tears after learning a friend haddied of Covid-19 shortly before she made a House of Commons speech. The MPpaid a spontaneous tribute to her former band member before contributing to adebate about post-Brexit fishing policy.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
American short-form mobile video platform Quibi has just launched apps for Apple TV, Android TV and Fire TV. The streaming service company announced the change in an updated support article. The company first made the content more shareable in May and followed that soon after with AirPlay and Chromecast support. A new report in The Information claims that co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg has attempted to sell Quibi's programming to Facebook and NBCUniversal while telling others he may have to shut down the company entirely. As reported by The Verge, Quibi has struggled to scale since its launch, dealing with a lackluster reaction to its first collection of content and a drop in subscribers after its 90-day trial offered at launch ended.