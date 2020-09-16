Deputy Labour leader accused of ‘scum’ insult during debate

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was engulfed in a row as she was accused of calling a Tory MP "scum" during a Covid-19 debate in the House of Commons.

Conservative MP Chris Clarkson said the insult was hurled at him after he insinuated that members of the shadow front bench believe the pandemic is a "good crisis" to exploit.

Report by Blairm.

