CDC alters guidance on close contacts with new COVID-19 info

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its guidance on close contacts.



Related videos from verified sources CDC Releases New Guidance On Close Contacts Related To COVID-19



Brooke Katz takes a look in this The Ones For Wellness report. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:42 Published 1 hour ago CDC Releases New COVID-19 Guidelines



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new coronavirus guidelines on who is considered a “close contact” of a person infected with COVID-19. Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 00:45 Published 7 hours ago New CDC Definition Of COVID-19 'Close Contact'



The US CDC has released new COVID-19 guidelines. They have redefined what is considered “close contact” in regards to being around people with COVID-19. The previous definition stated anyone.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 21 hours ago