Tesla Posts Record Profit And Recommits To Goal Of 500,000 Cars Delivered

Tesla reported its best quarterly profit on Wednesday.

According to CNN, shares of Tesla (TSLA) climbed again in after-hours trading on the earnings report.

The auto manufacturer said it hopes to hit its target of half a million car sales this year.

The positive report and high target came as good news to investors in the stock, which has gained more than 400%.

There had been doubts that Tesla could achieve its goal of delivering 500,000 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.