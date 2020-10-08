Global  
 

Tesla Posts Record Profit And Recommits To Goal Of 500,000 Cars Delivered

Tesla reported its best quarterly profit on Wednesday.

According to CNN, shares of Tesla (TSLA) climbed again in after-hours trading on the earnings report.

The auto manufacturer said it hopes to hit its target of half a million car sales this year.

The positive report and high target came as good news to investors in the stock, which has gained more than 400%.

There had been doubts that Tesla could achieve its goal of delivering 500,000 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.


Tesla Adds Over $20 Billion To It's Value

Tesla Adds Over $20 Billion To It's Value

On Thursday, Tesla's strong third-quarter earnings sent its stock price up as much as 5.5% on Thursday. The electric-car maker delivered nearly 140,000 vehicles last quarter. That fueled record..

Tesla Quietly Lowers Model S Sticker Price for a Second Time

Tesla Quietly Lowers Model S Sticker Price for a Second Time

Tesla has quietly lowered the price of its Model S sedans as demand for the flagship car falters, even as Tesla continues to churn out record numbers of EVs.

Elon Musk Pushing Building Half Million Cars A Year

Elon Musk Pushing Building Half Million Cars A Year

Tobias Schwarz/Pool via REUTERS Elon Musk sent an email to his employees laying out an ambitious goal: building 500,000 vehicles in 2020. Tesla needs to produce 170,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter..

