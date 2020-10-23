Minor Premise Movie - Sathya Sridharan, Paton Ashbrook, Dana Ashbrook Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published 3 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published Minor Premise Movie - Sathya Sridharan, Paton Ashbrook, Dana Ashbrook Plot synopsis: Attempting to surpass his father's legacy, a reclusive neuroscientist becomes entangled in his own experiment, pitting ten fragments of his consciousness against each other. Genre: Drama, Science-Fiction Director: Eric Schultz Writers: Justin Moretto, Eric Schultz, Thomas Torrey Stars: Sathya Sridharan, Paton Ashbrook, Dana Ashbrook 0

