Ben Bradley defends school meals tweet

Tory MO Ben Bradley, who was accused of stigmatising working class familiesafter sending a controversial tweet, said it had been “totally taken out ofcontext”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I was merely making the point that there arekids who live in really chaotic situations, really difficult lives, whereactually giving them an unrestricted voucher to spend on whatever isn’thelpful.

“The point I’m making is we need to wrap our arms as a society aroundthose families.

That’s why Government has given that money to local governmentbecause they are best placed working with social services, working withschools to be able to find those families, to target them, to help them in amore holistic way than meal vouchers.”