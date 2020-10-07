Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ben Bradley defends school meals tweet

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:14s - Published
Ben Bradley defends school meals tweet

Ben Bradley defends school meals tweet

Tory MO Ben Bradley, who was accused of stigmatising working class familiesafter sending a controversial tweet, said it had been “totally taken out ofcontext”.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I was merely making the point that there arekids who live in really chaotic situations, really difficult lives, whereactually giving them an unrestricted voucher to spend on whatever isn’thelpful.

“The point I’m making is we need to wrap our arms as a society aroundthose families.

That’s why Government has given that money to local governmentbecause they are best placed working with social services, working withschools to be able to find those families, to target them, to help them in amore holistic way than meal vouchers.”


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

MPs vote against extending free school meals into holidays [Video]

MPs vote against extending free school meals into holidays

A motion to extend the free school meal voucher scheme until Easter 2021 has been rejected by MPs. Tabled by Labour, Conservative MPs voted against the scheme 322 votes to 261. This comes after England..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:10Published
USDA Extends Free School Meals Program Through End of School Year [Video]

USDA Extends Free School Meals Program Through End of School Year

The waiver program extension makes sure kids eat no matter how they’re learning.

Credit: My Recipes     Duration: 00:47Published
Missouri school employee in hot water over tweet some describe as homophobic [Video]

Missouri school employee in hot water over tweet some describe as homophobic

Some concerned students and parents are calling a tweet from a faculty member at Fort Zumwalt North High School homophobic.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:57Published