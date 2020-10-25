Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fairytale finish for Smith

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 02:49s - Published
Fairytale finish for Smith

Fairytale finish for Smith

Cameron Smith stars for the Melbourne Storm as they win the 2020 NRL Grand Final despite second half comeback by the Penrith Panthers.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

A fairytale finish for Cameron Smith if he chooses to take it

Cameron Smith scored a try and finished with a personal tally of 14 points to secure a fairytale...
The Age - Published

'This is for Victoria': Smith's thoughts turn to home after victory

Cameron Smith scored a try and finished with a personal tally of 14 points to secure a fairytale...
Brisbane Times - Published


Tweets about this

JohnD_James

JohnDJ59 'This is for Victoria': Smith's thoughts turn to home after victory https://t.co/yeBFS3h30o 45 minutes ago

ttrrev

Trev RT @smh: Instead of asking when Cameron Smith will retire, we should instead be asking why would he? | @SMHsport #NRLGF https://t.co/ZzuJvS… 57 minutes ago

smh

The Sydney Morning Herald Instead of asking when Cameron Smith will retire, we should instead be asking why would he? | @SMHsport #NRLGF https://t.co/ZzuJvS3tAl 1 hour ago

spirahs

jacob paps mom imo but smith will get it for his fairytale finish #NRLPanthersStorm 2 hours ago

tokerShark

❌Kenneth Oath III❌ The NRL is gonna give Cameron Smith his fairytale finish. It’s gross the bias the ref has shown. #NRLGF 3 hours ago

NrlSook

NRL Sook Ref's really taking control to decide this game. It's clear Smith is retiring, and the ref's are guaranteeing the fairytale finish #NRLGF 3 hours ago

Shirley56733062

Shirley RT @72jjk: A couple of Panthers fans at work asked me about the GF, I said I’m going the Storm bc Cam Smith deserves a fairytale finish to… 6 days ago

72jjk

JJK A couple of Panthers fans at work asked me about the GF, I said I’m going the Storm bc Cam Smith deserves a fairyta… https://t.co/9ybcwsfT6N 6 days ago