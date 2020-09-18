Libertarian candidate Donald Rainwater stops in Fort Wayne for 2020 governor campaign

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 3 minutes ago

Libertarian candidate for governor of Indiana Donald Rainwater stopped in Fort Wayne for his 2020 campaign tour Saturday evening at Pine Valley Chiropractic.

Met with rainwater and campaign supporters to see what they had to say.

One by one governor candidate donald rainwater met with supporters in fort wayne tonight.donald rainwater//india na libertarian candidate for governor "i just have a conversation with folks.

I don't have any prepared remarks or anything that i've memorized or things of that nature."

The u-s navy veteran is running as a libertarian against republican incumbent eric holcomb and democrat woody myers.donald rainwater//libertarian candidate without taking care of our children, we won't have an indiana 25 years from now."

Brendan higginbothan says he supports rainwater's plan to increase funding for teachers brendan higginbothan//campaign attendee "giving back to the teachers, allowing them more funds because i know a lot teachers' pay were cut and they haven't been getting paid very well and he has a plan to give back to the teachers and students in that way."

Indiana has never had a third-party governor candidate receive more than 6 percent of the vote.

But his stance on masks has gained him many supporters who think holcomb's plan has been too restrictive.

Voters like javier rangel "even though there's children that are under 8 that don't need to wear a mask that currently don't need to wear a mask at school the whole time, they're being made to go ahead and wear a mask at school the whole time."

Rangel says rainwater's commitment to eliminate the state income important for hoosiers who work tirelessly but don't see the "just because i know we all work hard for our money, and there's a lot of hoosiers get over that 40 hours and you're working all this overtime and you're putting in everything else...the more you earn the more they take, so why should this extra always be taken from you?

In fort wayne, i'm mallory beard fox 55 news elections for the governor of indiana will take place on november third.

To find polling places near you to vote by the deadline on november second, see our website at w-f-f-t