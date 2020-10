And the tourism board of the fictitious Borat’s real-life home country Kazakhstan is using the character’s catchphrase for its tourism videos.



Tweets about this foo RT @hautepop: Hats off to the deputy chairman of Kazakhstan’s tourism board, who has embraced the Borat catchphrase and turned it into the… 2 hours ago Jay Owens Hats off to the deputy chairman of Kazakhstan’s tourism board, who has embraced the Borat catchphrase and turned it… https://t.co/BRomZ3QgKn 4 hours ago Project Counsel Media Kazakhstan hated the first Borat, but loves its sequel. Its tourism board is embracing Sacha Baron Cohen’s new sati… https://t.co/9O7OZgRdxq 5 hours ago Roman Werpachowski @JEyal_RUSI @edwardlucas Kazakhstan tourism board embraced the stereotype: https://t.co/jC9Ss2FTge 5 hours ago H RT @WalkingAlmaty: That time some friends and I convinced the Kazakh Tourism Board to change their slogan to "Very Nice!" https://t.co/Cmn… 6 hours ago Rick Toney RT “In Covid times, when tourism spending is on hold, it was good to see the country mentioned in the media,” said… https://t.co/CpkHTXZbL8 7 hours ago Reisepassnummer Podcast RT @nytimestravel: “In Covid times, when tourism spending is on hold, it was good to see the country mentioned in the media,” said the depu… 8 hours ago Erik Ringmar Smart move! There is a very successful precedent for this: the way the Polish tourism board appropriated the "Polis… https://t.co/g1dtBIFiFp 15 hours ago