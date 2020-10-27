Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

WEB EXTRA: House Pays Tribute To Ghostbusters Film This Halloween

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:52s - Published
WEB EXTRA: House Pays Tribute To Ghostbusters Film This Halloween

WEB EXTRA: House Pays Tribute To Ghostbusters Film This Halloween

This house in Milwaukee, WI pays tribute to the film "Ghostbusters" this Halloween.

The decorations include the fire station and Slimer.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Amy Coney Barrett Takes Judicial Oath at Supreme Court [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Amy Coney Barrett Takes Judicial Oath at Supreme Court

Chief Justice John Roberts administered the Judicial Oath to Amy Coney Barrett in the East Conference Room at the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday (10/27). Justice Barrett replaces the late Ruth Bader..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
WEB EXTRA: Puppies Visit Aquarium in Shark Costumes [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Puppies Visit Aquarium in Shark Costumes

These puppies wore their Halloween costumes while visiting the Georgia Aquarium’s new “SHARKS! Predators of the Deep” exhibit on October 13. The pups named Aladdin, Alexis, Anastasia, Augie, and..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
WEB EXTRA: Hospital Workers Perform Ballet Routine For Leukemia Patient [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Hospital Workers Perform Ballet Routine For Leukemia Patient

Workers at a hospital in England put on a ballet performance for a young cancer patient on October 23, complete with colorful tutus. Take a look.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:52Published