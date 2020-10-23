Facebook India's Ankhi Das resigns days after parliamentary panel questioning|Oneindia News

After being named in a recent controversy over alleged bias by social networking giant in dealing with hate speeches, Facebook executive Ankhi Das, has resigned.

Ankhi's resignation comes weeks after both the company and she faced questions both internally from employees and from the Indian government over how political content is regulated on facebook, which has over 300 million users in the country.

A statement by Facebook India's Managing Director Ajit Mohan, read that Ankhi has decided to step down from her role in Facebook to pursue her interest in public service.

In August, articles by The Wall Street Journal and TIME magazine alleged that Facebook did not apply hate speech rules uniformly.

Speeches by BJP leaders that circulated widely on these platforms ahead of the February violence in Delhi were cited.

