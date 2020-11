Study: Superspreader Trump Rallies Generated 30,000 COVID-19 Cases And Over 700 Deaths



Researchers from Stanford University estimate President Donald Trump's series of campaign rallies have functioned as COVID-19 superspreader events. HuffPost reports Stanford University researchers say.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago

Some COVID Healthcare Workers Eligible For Free Life Insurance From MassMutual



Healthcare workers and volunteers on the frontlines of COVID-19 are eligible for free life insurance. This is through MassMutual, according to reports at Business Insider. MassMutual's HealthBridge is.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:36 Published on October 15, 2020