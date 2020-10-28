Former Secretary Of State John Kerry Addresses Concerns Joe Biden Would Be Influenced By Socialists
"It's a joke to believe that Joe Biden is going to be embracing socialism," he said.
RoxyBlue @kirkacevedo It's a long list of men who's silence have helped Trump: Gen. J. Kelly former chief of staff; Rex Till… https://t.co/2XZUrQXBNX 55 minutes ago
GAIL STUMM On September 24 three hard drives were unveiled by Lude Media from what President Trump called the “Laptop from the… https://t.co/6slbZkFCPJ 8 hours ago
OnBoard Search RT @NexsenPruet: Nexsen Pruet has the most robust economic development practice group in the region. Listen to why John Skvarla, the former… 9 hours ago
Oval Miller RT @talkRADIO: Dan Wootton | 4pm-7pm
► Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart
► Conservative MP Sir John Redwood
► Guido Fawkes reporter… 9 hours ago
Charlene Castillo RT @kinney_galani: Business activities of Paul Pelosi Jr., son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, connection between Ukraine and the Clintons.… 10 hours ago
Kevin McCashion 🇺🇸 “In 2009, Hunter Biden co-founded Rosemont Seneca Partners, along with Christopher Heinz, stepson of former Secreta… https://t.co/Hx6g4KymE1 10 hours ago
🇺🇸I Support Our Military & Law Enforcement🇺🇸 1. On September 24 three hard drives were unveiled by Lude Media from what President Trump called the “Laptop from… https://t.co/30wzJxSBcU 10 hours ago
patriot34x @JoeBiden Senate report on Hunter Biden, page 4...”Former Secretary of State John Kerry had knowledge of Hunter Bid… https://t.co/aFANhKadEH 21 hours ago
President Trump, Biden Making Final Stops Before Election dayWith Election Day days away, President Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden are making their final stops before Election Day.
On the campaign trail: Harris' husband Doug EmhoffDoug Emhoff, lawyer and husband of vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has recently made multiple appearances on the campaign trail on behalf of the Biden campaign.
Presidential Candidates In Home Stretch Of 2020 Campaign; Trump Website Briefly HackedNatalie Brand reports on President Trump and former Vice President Biden continuing campaign stops less than a week before Election Day (10-28-2020)