Airbus to stop burning cash, but lockdowns loom

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Airbus to stop burning cash, but lockdowns loom

Airbus to stop burning cash, but lockdowns loom

Airbus says it will soon stop burning through cash, but fresh lockdowns in France and Germany could yet cause disruption at the aerospace giant.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


