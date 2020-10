People of Nice gather outside the church in leaden silence Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:27s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:27s - Published People of Nice gather outside the church in leaden silence People were attacked with a knife killing three in the city of Nice, France, inside a church on Thursday (October 29), where people are now in leaden silence. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Deeply concerned @frvnkvaz @silvakovalenko Wouldn’t it be nice to gather all that people just outside the UN building? 5 days ago