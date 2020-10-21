Vaccine distribution plan 10.29.20

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 days ago

The state's public health commissioner says he believes a covid-19 vaccine will be available in december.

L3: abc 36 news white state's covid-19 vaccine distribution plan dr. steven stack spoke before the interim joint committee on health, welfare and family services about the state's plan for covid-19 vaccine distribution stack says the vaccine distribution happening in four phases.

High-risk health care workers and first responders will receive the vaccine first... along with those in high-risk groups.

According to stack..

The state does not plan to require the general public or specific groups to get the vaccine.

Stack also told lawmakers that even if a vaccine becomes available in december... it will take all of next year to vaccinate everyone who wants to be vaccinated.

He also says it is likely everyone will need to receive the vaccine twice for it to be effective.

