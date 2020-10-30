Woodville gets dub before playoffs

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 8 minutes ago

The Panthers take down Section

Woodville trying to get one more win under their belt before playoffs start hosting section... it was muddy..... and it was windy, but woodville came out on this thursday night ready to play ball.

Jackson peek would be the man this drive, he keeps it himself, takes some bumps..

In tiger territory peek gonna just peek this ball right over the goal line..

Touch down woodville..

Now the panthers go up 14-6 over section.

But wait there's more... lets go for two, peek finds number 13 just hanging in the air..

Now its 16-6.

Time for the tigers to go on the prowl dominik blair takes the hand off, these slippery conditions didn't slow him down.

A few penalties, and sectin would be knocking on the end zone's door like its trick or treat time.

Buddy walker, walks right on it... section on the board, but hey they wanna go for two, too.

They're all spread out..

But you just need to see number 7, jacob cooper, he's way up.

Thats good for 2.

16-14 lead for woodville as the half winds down.

And woodville takes it all 34 to 28.