Man arrested in fatal crash killing two 18-year-old woman and injuring one more Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:58s - Published 5 minutes ago Man arrested in fatal crash killing two 18-year-old woman and injuring one more Police say a man has been arrested in connection to the fatal car crash that happened at 27th and Loomis. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Milwaukee Police say lastnight around 11-15 Areckless driver crashed into acar with three women inside.Two of the women, both 18years old, died at the scene.A20 year old was taken to thehospital in critical condition,Police say the reckless driverwas speeding and took off fromthe crash.A man who works onLoomis says there are too manydriver going too fast.Jesse ShortWorks Nearby"Justwith the way people drive youwon't be surprised to see withwhat happened."Police have arrested a 37 yearold man in connection with thecrash.Reporting live, RebeccaKlopf tmj4 news.





