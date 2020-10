French diners enjoy 'last supper' before lockdown Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:45s - Published 1 minute ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:45s - Published French diners enjoy 'last supper' before lockdown Restaurants served their last meals for at least a month on Thursday (October 29) ahead of France's new COVID-19 lockdown which is taking effect on Friday and will last until December 1. 0

