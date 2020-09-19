Global  
 

Clashes between police and anti-lockdown protesters in Barcelona

Protesters opposing new lockdown rules in Spain clashed with police in Barcelona on Friday 30 October.


Clashes erupted in central Barcelona Friday (October 30) between protesters and Catalan police during a demonstration against restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

