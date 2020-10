Police cordons around Lyon after attack on Orthodox priest Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:50s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:50s - Published Police cordons around Lyon after attack on Orthodox priest A police cordon has been put in place around Lyon after a Greek Orthodox priest was shot outside a church today (October 31). 0

Orthodox priest shot at church in France



A Greek Orthodox priest has been shot outside his church in the French city ofLyon, and police are hunting the assailant. The priest is in a local hospitalwith life-threatening injuries after being hit.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:30 Published 2 hours ago