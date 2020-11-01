Zappa Documentary movie

Zappa Documentary movie - Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: With unfettered access to the Zappa family trust and all archival footage, ZAPPA explores the private life behind the mammoth musical career that never shied away from the political turbulence of its time.

Alex Winter's assembly features appearances by Frank's widow Gail Zappa and several of Frank's musical collaborators including Mike Keneally, Ian Underwood, Steve Vai, Pamela Des Barres, Bunk Gardner, David Harrington, Scott Thunes, Ruth Underwood, Ray White and others.

Directed by Alex Winter release date November 23, 2020 (one-night-only theatrical event), November 27, 2020 (available everywhere)