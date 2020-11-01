Top 10 Best Unscripted Jim Carrey Moments They Kept In The Movie Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 13:23s - Published 1 week ago Top 10 Best Unscripted Jim Carrey Moments They Kept In The Movie This Canadian funnyman doesn't need a script to make people laugh. For this list, we’ll be looking at reported Jim Carrey improvisations that proved so funny that directors couldn’t bear to cut them. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend This Canadian funnyman doesn't need a script to make people laugh. For this list, we’ll be looking at reported Jim Carrey improvisations that proved so funny that directors couldn’t bear to cut them. Our countdown includes "The Truman Show", “Ace Ventura: Pet Detective”, “Dumb and Dumber”, and more!





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 Most Paused MonsterVerse Moments



Wait...did we just see...For this list, we’ll be looking at moments from the Monsterverse that had us reaching for the pause button — either because of a small detail on screen, like an easter egg,.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 18:44 Published 1 day ago Top 20 I Love You Scenes in Movies



These I Love You scenes in movies always get to us. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 21:30 Published 3 days ago Top 10 Movie Fights Where the Hero Takes Zero Damage



Movie fights don't get much cleaner than this. For this list, we’re taking a look at cinematic showdowns where the hero defeats an enemy (or enemies), without them landing a single significant blow. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:10 Published 3 days ago

