Meghan Markle Will Do a Royal First

Meghan Markle might be a royal, but she is also an American living in the United States and will presumably exercise her right to vote.

selena RT @TheToadours : Aubrey Hansen blog Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Really Ditch Their Royal Connection? Sorry but that isn't going t… 21 hours ago

Flourish gratitude RT @Words_By_Aubrey : A royal commentator claims that #MeghanMarkle & #PrinceHarry could ditch their royal connection. No chance. If they d… 17 hours ago

Mbaku the Maine Coon - #EndLeaseholdNOW @BBCBreaking The Daily Mail and Express will make this Meghan Markle's fault. Somehow - by whatever convoluted stre… https://t.co/zXYOUCjgQX 14 hours ago

Roccosmum Aubrey Hansen on why the brothers will only reconcile if Meghan is not a factor. Good balanced article plus a bonus… https://t.co/9MZsjkTkDc 14 hours ago

HELLO! Meghan Markle will become the first member of the British royal family to vote this week https://t.co/cOnFZmrtHF 1 hour ago

(((Rushad “JOE BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT” Thomas))) RT @hellomag : Meghan Markle will become the first member of the British royal family to vote this week https://t.co/cOnFZmrtHF 43 minutes ago

Emily Westwood RT @sacrebleurgh : @BBCBreaking The Daily Mail and Express will make this Meghan Markle's fault. Somehow - by whatever convoluted stretch -… 25 minutes ago