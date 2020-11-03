|
|
|
Shooting in Vienna Austria
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:29s - Published
Shooting in Vienna Austria
In what is being called a terror attack, 3 are dead and15 injured after a shooter opened fire in Vienna Austria after a covid lockdown.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Actress Kangana Ranaut has strongly condemned the terror attack in Vienna, Austria.
IndiaTimes - Published
Also reported by •Mediaite
|
At least one person is dead and several are injured in Vienna, Austria, after multiple gunmen opened...
Upworthy - Published
|
The country's interior minister said the attack was carried out by an "Islamist terrorist" who was...
NPR - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|