Shooting in Vienna Austria

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:29s
In what is being called a terror attack, 3 are dead and15 injured after a shooter opened fire in Vienna Austria after a covid lockdown.


Kangana condemns terror attack in Austria

Actress Kangana Ranaut has strongly condemned the terror attack in Vienna, Austria.
IndiaTimes


Vienna shooting near synagogue: Live updates

At least one person is dead and several are injured in Vienna, Austria, after multiple gunmen opened...
Upworthy

At Least 4 Killed By Gunman In Vienna, Austria, In 'Terror Attack'

The country's interior minister said the attack was carried out by an "Islamist terrorist" who was...
NPR


ForLapua

Austria said on Tuesday the only known gunman in a shooting rampage across Vienna that left four people dead was an Islamic State…

ABKamalapur

Six different shooting locations, one deceased person, several injured (1 officer included), 1 suspect shot and killed by police o…

standardnews

What we know so far about the Vienna shooting

LaCatholicState

Austria's top security official says the attacker killed in Vienna was a 20-year-old dual citizen of Austria and North Macedonia wh…

Aldebaran_4

Austria's top security official says a third person has died following Vienna shooting.

zhang_heqing

The shooting last night in Vienna was a terror attack. 5 incl. one assailant dead&17 wounded. We extend our deep condo…

Koolholio

Austria's top security official says a third person has died following a shooting in Vienna. Authorities are still trying to determ…

dwayne_venzen

At least two people were arrested on Tuesday amid a massive manhunt after attacks by gunmen who opened fire at multiple…


Vienna attacker had previous terror conviction, Austria says as shooting death toll rises [Video]

Vienna attacker had previous terror conviction, Austria says as shooting death toll rises

Credit: FRANCE 24 English     Duration: 01:50
Vienna terror attack: Austrian embassy in New Delhi to remain closed till Nov 11 as precautionary measure [Video]

Vienna terror attack: Austrian embassy in New Delhi to remain closed till Nov 11 as precautionary measure

Austrian Embassy in New Delhi to remain closed for general public till November 11. The step has been taken in wake of terror attack in Austria's Vienna. Repulsive terrorist attack took place near a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:15
Five confirmed dead in Vienna shooting [Video]

Five confirmed dead in Vienna shooting

Parts of central Vienna remained sealed off by police on Tuesday morning aftera gun attack in the Austrian capital left five people dead, including thesuspected attacker.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49