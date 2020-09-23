Global  
 

Fort Wayne man dies after crash on O’Day and Washington Center roads

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was critically injured after a crash in early October, then died a few weeks later from his injuries.

A fort wayne man has died nearly a month after a car crash.the allen county coroner's office says 41- year-old "joshua jackson" died at the hospital tuesday afternoon from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.the crash happened on october third at the intersection of o'day and washington center roads.

Jackson is the 30th person to die in an allen county crash this




