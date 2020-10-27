Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gov. Wolf, State Sec. Boockvar Say Ballot Counting Could Take Days

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Gov. Wolf, State Sec. Boockvar Say Ballot Counting Could Take Days

Gov. Wolf, State Sec. Boockvar Say Ballot Counting Could Take Days

Gov.

Tom Wolf and the secretary of state say Pennsylvania is close to having 50% of mail-in ballots counted.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gov. Wolf Urging Pennsylvanians To Remain Calm About Ballot Counting [Video]

Gov. Wolf Urging Pennsylvanians To Remain Calm About Ballot Counting

Wolf assured residents their vote will be counted.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 01:01Published
What Trump Was Really Saying When He Threatened Pennsylvania's Governor [Video]

What Trump Was Really Saying When He Threatened Pennsylvania's Governor

President Donald Trump claims his campaign staff had to move the site of his rally to comply with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's COVID-19 protocols. At a rally in Allentown on Tuesday, Trump fumed about..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Wolf. Boockvar Remind Voters To Return Mail-In Ballots [Video]

Wolf. Boockvar Remind Voters To Return Mail-In Ballots

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and State Secretary Kathy Boockvar are urging voters to get their mail-in ballots in to state election offices as soon as possible.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:56Published