Lincoln County Fatal Crash 11052020

C1 3 new for you this morning--- one person is dead and 4 others are hurt..after a multi- vehicle crash in lincoln county.

Police tell us they are still working to gather many of the details this morning..

But here's what we can tell you.

L3: new this morning white 1 dead, 1 critical, 3 hospitalized after crash lincoln county the crash happened on u-s 27..near the garrard county line..

Just before 11 last night..

The sheriff's office says one vehicle was traveling south on the highway...when it side-swiped one car...and hit a second head on.

Police say the driver died..

The coroner is now working to make a positive i-d and contact the family.

Police say no one in the first hit vehicle was hurt..

But 4 people in the second...were taken to the hospital.

One is in critical condition.

Police say they do suspect impairment could have led to the crash.

