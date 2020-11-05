11052020 Presidential Race

Global  
 

Votes are still being counted in big battle ground states

Waiting for an answer &amp;lt;none&amp;gt; unrest across the country as americans wait for the final ballots to be counted..to decide who will be president for the next four years.

Protestors are gathering in states where no winner has been called just yet.

And now president trump---is taking the situation to the supreme court to stop the ballot counting in several states.

Faith abubey has more as we await the results from key battleground states.

L3: nation view whitevos battleground states being counted the race is still too close to call in five states - including arizona but right now both sides remain confident.

Script: this morning -- the counting continues with former vice president joe biden saying - he sees victory ahead.

Sot biden: i'm not here to declare that we've won, but i am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.

Biden eating into trump's lead in pennsylvania - claiming he'll flip arizona blue.

Projections now show -- he's likely to win in michigan and wisconsin - and he's just seventeen electoral votes shy of the presidency.

His campaign - setting a record for most votes for any presidential candidate sot biden: we've won with the majority of the american people.

And i are on track to win more votes than any ticket in the history of this country.

Still - the former vice president urging patience as vote counting continues in swing states like nevada, georgia and pennsylvania the president currently holds a lead in the keystone state?but there are hundreds of thousands of ballots yet to be counted.

The majority-from democratic leaning areas.

But without any legal basis the president saying this sot trump: we'll be going to the us supreme court.

We want a voting to stop.

Even the senate majority leader, republican mitch mcconnell, weighing in sot mitch mcconnell: "claiming you're winning the election is different from finishing the counting."

With the president's chances of staying in the white house for four mour years narrowing the trump campaign now mounting court challenges in several states including michigan -- where he's pushing for more gop observers to be allowed into counting locations.

This group causing chaos inside one of those sites -- chanting - stop the count - even though biden is ahead tag: other than his overnight news conference yesterday - the president hasn't been seen he's been behind closed doors -- inside the white house faith abubey, abc news, washington l3: election 2020 election state prepares for possible recount




