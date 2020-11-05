UK furlough scheme extended to March 2021
The Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced that the furlough employment scheme is to be extended to the end of March 2021.
Dodds: The chancellor is "always a step behind" with coronavirus supportShadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds said the Chancellor is “always a stepbehind”, despite Rishi Sunak extending the furlough scheme until March 2021.She stated it was "the Chancellor’s fourth..
