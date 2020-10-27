Lt. Governor presents Jackson County Chamber of Commerce with new state flag

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 3 minutes ago

Governor Delbert Hosemann made his way down to the Mississippi Gulf Coast where he spoke at an event hosted by the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and presented Mississippi’s new state flag.

- delbert hosemann, lt.

Governor- "we re-organized the board that- does all the prep for teaching- - - - our children how to do technica- things.

We devoted 75 - million dollars to broadband- expansion and that was- matched by the co-op so we get- 150 million dollars - reaching in more than 50- thousand mississippi homes that- will have - access to broadband to teach- their children with."

- one of lt.

Governor hoseman's - proudest- legislative moments of 20-20 is- the adoption of mississippi's - new state flag, which he proudl- presented to the jackson county- chamber of commerce.- "i think its reflective of the- fact that we got 72 percent of- the - vote.

Now that's almost - impossible.

If you're really- good as a politician you might- get 58 percent.

We had- a record turn out of 1.2 millio- people and 72 percent voted - for the new flag.

- ashleigh fortenberry- "members of the jackson county- chamber of commerce say its - an honor to have lt.

Governor - hosemann visit the gulf coast - and present them with - mississippi's new state flag."- paige roberts, ceo jackson co.- chamber of commerce - "this is honestly one of the- greatest honors of my life.

The- chamber and i worked very hard- in support of changing the- flag and then in support of - getting this flag.

We are so- proud and thrilled that the - people of mississippi spoke - such volumes."- after the presentation the lt - governor visited- downtown pascagoula.- in pascagoula ashleigh- fortenberry news 25 - - - - - fortenberry news 25 - - -