Kangana: Can only imagine who all are involved in Sushant's murder Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:16s - Published 4 minutes ago Kangana: Can only imagine who all are involved in Sushant's murder Actress Kangana Ranaut on Friday raked up the deaths of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian to launch fresh attack at the alleged mafia culture of Bollywood, while making her case for the release of journalist Arnab Goswami. #KanganaRanaut #ArnabGoswam 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like