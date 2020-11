The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will honor this year's class of inductees with a taped special set to air November 7th on U.S. cable network, HBO in lieu of its customary live ceremony.

Billy Porter, Samira Wiley star in new HBO LGBT+ docu series Emmy Award-winning actors Samira Wiley and Billy Porter star in the upcoming HBO documentary series "Equal" which depicts some of the lesser-known moments in LGBT+ history. Francesca Lynagh reports.

'Euphoria' Returning With Two Special Episodes, New 'Power' Rangers Projects On the Way & More | THR News HBO will bridge the gap between seasons of 'Euphoria' with a pair of special episodes, details on the new 'Power Rangers' film and TV projects and Jamie Foxx stars in Netflix's vampire thriller 'Day Shift.'

Photo Illustration by Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images In the last year, the number of streaming platforms has really gotten..

The Doobie Brothers co-founders Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons talk about their virtual induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Saturday.

The families of the late Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. paid tribute to the music icons during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction special.

Here are five things you need to know this weekend, from an update on the Senate and Eta to the Rock Hall of Fame ceremony and Pac-12 games.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Hall of fame and museum located on Lake Erie in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, US