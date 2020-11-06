Global  
 

What is ballot curing, and how do you do it?

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:29s - Published
Ballot curing is a process by which absentee and provisional voters verify their identities, ensuring their votes will be counted.

Voters are only called on to "cure" their ballots if they have small discrepancies, such as a signature that doesn't match their driver's license or missing ID information.

You can't change your vote — you can only confirm your identity.


