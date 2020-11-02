|
Joe Biden vows to be ‘a President for all Americans’ as he defeats Donald Trump
Oe Biden has promised to be a “President for all Americans” after topping the270 electoral college votes needed for victory over Donald Trump in the USpresidential race.
The former vice-president was called as the winner ofPennsylvania on Saturday, meaning he has an insurmountable lead in the racefor the White House.
