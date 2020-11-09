Sen. Jones says he hasn't had any conversations about serving as AG under Biden

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 4 days ago

The senator lost his re-election bid to Tommy Tuberville on Tuesday.

As the dust begins to settle after this week's elections -- those on both sides of the aisle are preparing for whats next.

Waay 31's max cohan joins us in studio after speaking one- on-one with senator doug jones about rumors he may be staying in washington as part of joe bidens cabinet.

Today senator jones told me he's aware of the rumors but as of right now thats all they are.

"we haven't talked about anything like that.

He knows that i am available for him in a capacity if that's appropriate."

On tuesday night senator doug jones' re-election bid fell short as he lost to tommy tuberville.

Recently the senator who took office after winning the 2017 special election -- emerged as a potential candidate for the attorney general position in joe biden's cabinet -- though jones says there are so many people who are qualified for the position.

"all i'm gonna say is joe knows that i can be there, i'd like to be there for him if possible."

For now, jones says it's best to avoid what if's at the moment adding there's still work to be done with his remaining time in office.

"so, we'll just kind of see how it goes.

I'm gonna be in the senate trying to finish out my tenure there and try to finish up the things that i want to get done for the people of the state."

He said he plans to focus on things like an additional coronavirus relief package and seeing the appropriations process go forward before the new senate is seated.

With january just around the corner -- jones said he hopes people remember him as a senator who put alabama first.

"even though we didn't agree on everything we've accomplished a lot and i think as we go forward, people will recognize that."

Jones says this week has been bittersweet with tuesdays loss but said the news of joe bidens projected win -- a friend of his for 40 years -- was a joyous occasion to cap it off.

Max cohan,