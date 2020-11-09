Small defensive miscues prove costly in Colts loss to Ravens

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 days ago

Meanwhile, we didn't see any plays that looked like that from the colts on sunday... just one week after lighting up the scoreboard to the tune of 41 points against the lions, philip rivers and company put together their most putrid performance to-date this afternoon... ???let's take you down to indianapolis... lamar jackson and the ravens in town... ???this game a battle between two 5-2 teams..

And it's the colts who throw the first punch... jonathan taylor goes airborne to give his team a 7-0 lead...???later in the first quarter... horseshoe on the move again... but taylor is stripped as he fights for a first down... chuck clark scoopts it up... and i can promise you philip rivers isn't winning a race against any defensive back... 65 yard touchdown ties the game at seven..???indy actually took a 10-7 lead in to the locker room... chance to add to it in the third quarter... bad pass by rivers... inititally looks like an incompletion, but the ravens challenge it... and after a lengthy review, they rule it a catch and an interception for marcus peters...???that turnover leads to this touchdown from the gus bus... gus edwards plowing his way in for the go-ahead score..???ravens roll from there... colts fall by a final of 24-10... quick turnaround for the colts..they'll travel to take on the titans on thursday night..you'll be able to watch that game right here on fox 55..