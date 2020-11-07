Kim Kardashian West discusses coronavirus crisis with Dr Anthony Fauci

Katy Perry and 2 Chainz among stars who took part in Kim Kardashian's pandemic Zoom call with Dr. FauciKaty Perry and 2 Chainz were among the musicians who took part in a private Zoom call with Dr. Anthony Fauci back in April to discuss the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Kendall Jenner ‘emotional and relieved’ after Joe Biden’s election winKendall Jenner is "emotional and relieved" after Joe Biden won the US presidential election.
Diddy throws epic 51st birthday party in Turks and CaicosSean 'Diddy' Combs threw an epic bash to celebrate turning 51 on Wednesday in Turks and Caicos.