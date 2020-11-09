Netflix Drops 9% After Vaccine News

Global  
 

On Monday, phrama giant Pfizer revealed positive COVID-19 vaccine news.

The news sent shares of stay-at-home stocks like Netflix plummeting on Monday.

Netflix itself fell as much as 9%, even as major indexes like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrial average soared to record highs.

Consumers flocked to entertainment alternatives amid the lengthy stay-at-home orders.

Netflix saw a spike in subscribers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


