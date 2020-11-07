McDonald's Getting Plant-based Meats

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem backed up on Sunday President Donald Trump's insistence the presidential election was stolen from him. Business Insider reports Noem said on ABC's 'This Week' that "illegal activities" may have aided President-elect Joe Biden at the ballot box. When faced with host George Stephanopolous's pushback, Noem was adamant that widespread fraud existed, despite having zero concrete evidence.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and cheered on news of Joe Biden and Harris's victory.
Every week, Rudy Giuliani posts a video to YouTube as part of his series, 'Rudy Giuliani's Common Sense.' There, the former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to President Donald Trump discusses political issues. Business Insider reports Friday's episode was a strange, 17-minute affair in which Giuliani pounded his desk making unsubstantiated claims about voter fraud.
An ardent supporter and ally of President Donald Trump, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida has contracted the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Gaetz was recently re-elected to his third term in the US House of Representatives. Business Insider reports the conservative congressman from Florida's panhandle region was initially skeptical of the virus. In what Democrats slammed as making light of the highly contagious disease, Gaetz wore a gas mask on the House floor. Gaetz is not alone.