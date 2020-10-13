Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson and cabinet members arrive for meeting

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:13s - Published
Boris Johnson and cabinet members arrive for meeting

Boris Johnson and cabinet members arrive for meeting

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds weekly cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Report by Browna.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Johnson: Vaccine cleared one hurdle, but 'several more to go' [Video]

Johnson: Vaccine cleared one hurdle, but 'several more to go'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday (November 9) it was too early to see the Pfizer vaccine for coronavirus as a solution to the disease.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:40Published
All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing [Video]

All you need to know from the Government's coronavirus briefing

Boris Johnson has urged the public to stick to Covid-19 rules despitepharmaceutical giant Pfizer announcing it has made a vaccine breakthrough.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:44Published

UK PM warns of 'several more hurdles' for vaccine

 Boris Johnson says a new Covid-19 vaccine is good news but warns the country not to "slacken our resolve".
BBC News
Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution [Video]

Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference thePfizer-BioNTech vaccine had cleared a “significant hurdle” but there were moreto come before it could be used.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office

Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony [Video]

Royal Family Honour War Dead at Cenotaph Ceremony

The Royal Family have attended a service at the Cenotaph to commemorate the end of World War I in 1918 and all who have died in armed conflict since. Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne each laid a wreath at the war memorial while the Queen watched on with the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Cornwall on the balcony of the Foreign Office. #WeWillRememberThem #Queen #RoyalFamily Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:59Published
Ministers arrive for weekly cabinet meeting [Video]

Ministers arrive for weekly cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson and his ministers have arrived at the Foreign Office for their weekly cabinet meeting. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Facebook pulls 'Gay Communists for Socialism' group which trolled Trump supporters

 Whatever you do on Facebook, make sure you don't change your group name to mock deluded users who've gone all in on the baseless claim that voter fraud tipped...
WorldNews

Parler, a conservative Twitter clone, has seen nearly 1 million downloads since Election Day

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Conservative angst over President Trump’s loss has resulted in a surge of downloads for Parler, a..
The Verge
'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer [Video]

'Vaccine by Christmas' predicts Deputy Chief Medical Officer

The deputy chief medical officer for England has said he is "hopeful" the first coronavirus vaccine could be seen by Christmas. Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said that the latest Pfizer and BioNTech trials represented a significant scientific breakthrough. However, he said that there was more to be done before it became available and that it would be for the independent regulator to clear it for use in the UK. "This is a very important scientific breakthrough. I am certain of that," he said. "I am hopeful because of all that, but not yet certain that we could begin to see some vaccine by Christmas." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:51Published
Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine [Video]

Boris Johnson stresses need for caution over Pfizer vaccine

Boris Johnson has welcomed news of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine but has urged caution. Speaking during a Downing Street press conference, the Prime Minister said the news was a sign the "scientific cavalry" was on its way, but stressed "these are very, very early days". "The biggest mistake we could make now" he said, "would be to slacken our resolve at a critical moment." Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Related videos from verified sources

Prime Minister certain 'better days' ahead after lockdown 2.0 announcement [Video]

Prime Minister certain 'better days' ahead after lockdown 2.0 announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a positive message during his Cabinetmeeting after the announcement that England is to go into a second nationallockdown.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:22Published
PM hosts Cabinet meeting on Covid measures [Video]

PM hosts Cabinet meeting on Covid measures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hosted a Cabinet meeting ahead of a special sitting of the Science and Technology Committee which will explore the evidence behind the new England lockdown measures...

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:56Published
PM chairs Cabinet meeting [Video]

PM chairs Cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson chairs a cabinet meeting as Greater Manchester faces going into a Tier 3 lockdown. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:21Published