AMC Opens Private Theatre Rental Program to Public

AMC has announced the official launch of its Private Theatre Rentals program.

Patrons will now be able to rent out any of AMC’s 600 theater screening rooms across the United States.

It costs as little as $99 for up to 20 people, with newer releases such as ‘Tenet’ and ‘Freaky’ starting at $149.

AMC’s decision to go public with its Private Theatre Program was due to the success of its beta form, which launched nearly a month ago.

According to ‘Variety,’ the beta program brought 110,000 inquires about private theater rentals in just four weeks.

That number is four times higher than the total amount of private rentals that AMC had in all of 2019.

It is especially impressive considering news of the program was spread only via word of mouth.

Elizabeth Frank, CCO of AMC Entertainment, told ‘Variety’ that the program offers an “additional layer of safety.”.

AMC will strictly impose its Safe & Clean policies and protocols during all private rentals, including face covering and social distancing requirements.