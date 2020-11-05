Global  
 

Tropical Storm Eta gains a little strength

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Tropical Storm Eta has gained a little strength .

Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch is issued for portions of the West Coast of Florida.


Tropical Storm Eta gaining strength

Tropical Storm Eta is still not moving at all (forward speed is 0 miles per hour), but has...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxDeutsche WelleHNGNWorldNews


Eta could hit Florida next week as a tropical storm

Tropical Depression Eta was expected to restrengthen into a tropical storm and head toward Cuba and...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com


Eta re-strengthens into a tropical storm

Tropical Storm Eta continues to bring torrential rainfall and damaging winds to Caribbean islands...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com



South Florida Still Feeling Effects Of Eta's Outer Rainbands, Causing More Concern For Severely Flooded Areas [Video]

South Florida Still Feeling Effects Of Eta's Outer Rainbands, Causing More Concern For Severely Flooded Areas

CBS4's Ty Russell reports on what city leaders are trying to do to remedy the soggy situation.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:04Published
Subtropical Storm Theta Forms In The Atlantic [Video]

Subtropical Storm Theta Forms In The Atlantic

Theta, the powerful subtropical storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday night. With 29 storms recorded so far, 2020 has been the most active hurricane season on record. According to the National..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Flooding & Power Outages Force Broward, Miami-Dade Schools To Return To Online Learning [Video]

Flooding & Power Outages Force Broward, Miami-Dade Schools To Return To Online Learning

CBS4's Joan Murray reports on the problems schools experienced Tuesday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:47Published