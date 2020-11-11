Saint Ansgar preps to take care of business at the UNI-Dome

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 7 minutes ago

The Saints will play Regina Catholic at 9 a.m. on Friday.

"* the saints are no stranger to the iowa playoffs.... making a postseason appearance 13 of the last 14 seasons.

Last year ?

"* they fell in the semi?

"*finals to grundy center... the eventual state runner?

"* up.

This year ?

"* t saints are on a mission and they mean business.xxx we've got some unfinished business.

10 games into the season and the saints have a perfect record.

"*l mar tried to end the saints season shy of the uni?

"*dome last week... but even they weren't successful.

We didn't come out mentally preparedor we weren't jacked up or fired up so when we came down 14?

"* nothing it kind of woke us up a little bit and we just thought to ourselves 'we can come back' the saints exploded for 49 unanswered points in the quarterfinal matchup.

Seniorck*- became the school's all?

"*time leading rusher with 259 yards.... not to mention his four rushing t?

"*d's and one receiving grab.

It's not really me, it's the whole team the offensive line they were really getting it done the second half.

My leaqd backs carter and lorne were doing a really great job too so it was a really big team effort there.

Saint ansgar now turns its attention to the uni?

"*dome where they'll face iowa city regina at nine a?

"*m on friday.

Cole says they enter cedar falls as the underdog.

They're a very good team... not many people think that we're going to win so we're the underdogs coming in so that always i guess we're ready for the challenge.

And the saints have happily accepted the challenge.... they want another shot at grundy center.

Not a lot of teams experience this in their high school years so it is an honor to get to the dome but we'd like to finish the job this year.

