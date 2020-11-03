France claims bomb attack on non-Muslim cemetary in Saudi | Oneindia News

Global  
 

After Pfizer, Russia claims Sputnik V is 92% effective, vaccine yet to be peer reviewed; TV journalist Arnab Goswami gets interim bail from Supreme Court; I&B Ministry to regulate online portals, OTT platforms; Bahrain Prince dies aged 84, he was one of the world's longest-serving Prime Ministers; France has claimed that several people were wounded in a blast at a non-Muslim cemetery in Saudi and more news #RepublicTV #SputnikV #BahrainPrince


