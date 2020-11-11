Video Credit: WTHI - Published 2 minutes ago

Texas Roadhouse in Terre Haute usually gives free meals to veterans on Veterans Day, but because of the pandemic, they did things a little differently.

Texas Roadhouse honors veterans a little differently this year

Veterans watching right now.

Back to you.

That armistice day celebration wasn't the only way the community celebrated.

Texas roadhouse in terre haute usually gives veterans a usually gives veterans a free meal.

But..

Because of the pandemic... they're doing something a little different.

The resturant is giving meal "vouchers" to veterans tha they can use within the next 6 months.

Organizers tell us veterans day is extremely important to celebrate.

"it just means supporting out community and thanking those who have served it.

And as texas roadhouse always wants to do that.

Weve again come outside and wanted to celebrate.

It's celebration of america and thanking hose who have fought for it."

Again..

Those meal vouchers again..

Those again..

Those meal vouchers are good for the next 6 months.

Weather